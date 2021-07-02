SushiSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $116.68 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $929.69 million and $116.68 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $7.31 or 0.00021831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.41 or 0.00688443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00080434 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 226,557,427 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

