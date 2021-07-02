Kuai Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.24 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $24.24 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kuai Token

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,391,099 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

