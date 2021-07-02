DeFiChain (DFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $661.25 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00006579 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000240 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DFI is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

