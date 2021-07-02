Smoothy Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $557,903.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00131736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00169797 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,495.52 or 1.00141113 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

