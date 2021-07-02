Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.23. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million.

WLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $57.08. 550,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,376. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $57.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.