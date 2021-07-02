Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 403,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.
In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $337,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,077,022.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock valued at $31,896,986. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. Research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
