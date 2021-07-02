Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 403,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $337,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,077,022.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock valued at $31,896,986. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,994. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. Research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

