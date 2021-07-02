Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Down 37.8% in June

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 96,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Navios Maritime stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. 469,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.05. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 272.20% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 99,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

