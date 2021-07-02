Connect Coin (XCON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,305.44

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded up 43.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Connect Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $22,305.44 and approximately $44.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Connect Coin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00132509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00169920 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,701.06 or 1.00249399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002951 BTC.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

