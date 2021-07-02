Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Hits $989,086.19

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $989,086.19 and $193.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,609.22 or 0.99976197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00034929 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.16 or 0.01113012 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.00415559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007999 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.00399125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053024 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,573,515 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.