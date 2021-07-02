pNetwork Price Tops $0.71 (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, pNetwork has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $22.50 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.97 or 0.00695978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080518 BTC.

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,568,595 coins and its circulating supply is 31,898,554 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

