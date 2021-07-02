Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMR remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46. Fortem Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

About Fortem Resources

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,800 located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta. The company also holds 75% interest in the Black Dragon property covering an area of 150,178 acres located in the Moenkopi formation of the Carbon and Emery Counties, Utah; and 75% interest in the Rolling Rock Property covering an area of 130,942 acres located in the Mancos formation in the Southern Uinta Basin, Utah.

