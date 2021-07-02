Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Down 41.8% in June

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 187,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,098.40.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $5.00 on Friday, reaching $1,218.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,484. Markel has a 1 year low of $881.00 and a 1 year high of $1,268.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,203.43.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Markel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

