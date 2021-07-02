EXMR FDN Market Capitalization Achieves $24,699.75 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $24,699.75 and $1,171.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00100248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00698514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXMRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

