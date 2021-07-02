Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:MHF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,560. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

