InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Short Interest Down 30.3% in June

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 152,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NSPR stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 113,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,082. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.85.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 480.63% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InspireMD in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InspireMD by 753.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

