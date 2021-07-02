MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $599,400.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $599,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $552,335.18.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $584,293.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Steven Yi sold 800 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00.

NYSE:MAX traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,965. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.