Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Sells 7,333 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scott I. Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $210,677.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. 1,202,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

