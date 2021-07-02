Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Sells $7,326,768.22 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,928. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.07.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

See Also: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.