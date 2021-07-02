Ethverse (ETHV) Achieves Market Cap of $161,982.76

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $161,982.76 and $27,032.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00223971 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.70 or 0.00757491 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,517,858 coins and its circulating supply is 8,427,685 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.