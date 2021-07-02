Casper Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 37% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $71.35 million and $9.38 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00129869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00170325 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.92 or 0.99978330 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

