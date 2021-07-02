Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 73,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,539. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

