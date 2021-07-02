Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Decreases By 37.0%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITCB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. 6,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

