Origin Protocol Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $199.60 million and $33.22 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,347,698 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

