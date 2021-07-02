1irstcoin (FST) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.16 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.16 million and approximately $44,161.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00400862 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000487 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.