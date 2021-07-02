Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $292.01

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $292.01 and last traded at $292.01, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

