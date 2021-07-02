Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Drops By 45.8%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,178. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.05.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
