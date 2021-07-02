The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 326,644 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 38,815 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 43.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MXF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. 18,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,568. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

