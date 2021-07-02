JustBet (WINR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $154,478.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $154,478.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00045145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00169389 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,684.55 or 1.00228560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002949 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.