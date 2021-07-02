Realio Network Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $109,881.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00003732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00045145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00128794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00169389 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,684.55 or 1.00228560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002949 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

