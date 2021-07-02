APENFT (NFT) One Day Volume Tops $152.70 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, APENFT has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $53.10 million and approximately $152.70 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00694654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00080604 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

