Zel Hits Market Cap of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00345855 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00135909 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00182755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001647 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

