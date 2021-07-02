Autonio Trading Up 29.9% This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Autonio has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $263,953.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00128030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00169226 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,677.21 or 1.00418361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,449,007 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.