$0.31 EPS Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 306.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

BHLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 329,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,875. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

