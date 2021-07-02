Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,258. Grid Metals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18.
About Grid Metals
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.