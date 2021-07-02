Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,258. Grid Metals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

