NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in June

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 373,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NWHUF traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.6568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

