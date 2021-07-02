Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Drops By 37.5%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCGCF shares. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price target on shares of Roscan Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roscan Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS RCGCF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 158,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,637. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40. Roscan Gold has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

