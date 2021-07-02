Alchemix (ALCX) Trading Up 13.1% This Week

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Alchemix has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $333.07 or 0.00992089 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $94.48 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.08 or 0.00691286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00080606 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

