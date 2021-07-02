Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Short Interest Update

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KWBT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 2,265,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,094,833. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

Get Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group alerts:

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic, compound microbial, bio-water soluble, and microbial inoculum fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.