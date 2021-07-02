GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,528,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GulfSlope Energy stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 131,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,314. GulfSlope Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
GulfSlope Energy Company Profile
