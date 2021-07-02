GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,528,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GulfSlope Energy stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 131,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,314. GulfSlope Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

GulfSlope Energy Company Profile

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 3 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

