Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 11,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,894. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

