VNT Chain Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $20.67 million and $38,882.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.54 or 0.00690751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00080638 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

