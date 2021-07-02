Oxygen Trading Up 0.9% This Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00004250 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $84.05 million and approximately $284,243.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000629 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,741,418 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

