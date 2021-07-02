RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches Market Cap of $66.33 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $66.33 million and $534,586.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.03 or 0.00347618 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00136777 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00183418 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

