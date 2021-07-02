Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $119.21 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $119.21 million and approximately $285,663.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,682.85 or 1.00051588 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00035024 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007925 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00052654 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002987 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004801 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
