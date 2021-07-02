Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $119.21 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $119.21 million and approximately $285,663.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 364,236,549 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

