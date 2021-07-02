$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. Resonant reported sales of $600,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $7.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%.

RESN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

RESN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 617,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,516. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $184.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30. Resonant has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 453,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 145,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 546,671 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Resonant by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 152,440 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

