Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Drops By 49.2%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of FLIDF stock remained flat at $$42.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

