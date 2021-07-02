Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Drops By 49.2%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of FLIDF stock remained flat at $$42.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $42.00.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S
