KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS KUKAF remained flat at $$65.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

