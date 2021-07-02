Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Down 47.7% in June

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Legend Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LPSIF stock remained flat at $$0.53 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62. Legend Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

