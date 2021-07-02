Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Down 47.7% in June

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Legend Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LPSIF stock remained flat at $$0.53 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62. Legend Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

