Marlin (POND) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $46.01 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00128787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00169451 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,710.52 or 1.00121752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002928 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

