eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $64,887.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

